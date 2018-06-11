Engage in talks, no bias in govt: Vijay Goel to Imam Ahmed Bukhari

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2018 2:10:32 am
Vijay Goel on Impeachment notice against CJI On Saturday evening, shortly after Goel met Bukhari, the latter raised concerns, saying Muslims were not being treated properly.  (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Union Minister Vijay Goel Sunday asked the Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari to take a step ahead and engage in discussions, while underlining that “no government policy has been discriminatory towards a particular community”. Goel was responding to concerns raised by Bukhari over the “manner in which Muslims are being treated”.

On Saturday evening, shortly after Goel met Bukhari, the latter raised concerns, saying Muslims were not being treated properly. “On one hand, the Wazir-e-Azam is talking about development, but on the other hand the manner in which Muslims are being treated, the kind of allegations being leveled at Muslims, they are being told to go to Pakistan… As far as lynchings are concerned, they are being attacked,” he said.

