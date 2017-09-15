Engage 50 per cent unskilled workers from those who gave land to set up NLC: Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File/Photo) Madras High Court. (File/Photo)

The Madras High Court has directed NLC India Limited to implement the undertaking it gave in a counter affidavit that the company would engage 50 per cent of unskilled category workers from those who provided land for setting up the public sector company. Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction recently while disposing of the petition by NLC Jeeva Oppantha Thozhilalargal Sangam (NLC contract workers union) Cuddalore.

He said in view of the counter-affidavit filed on September 8, the respondents are bound to implement the agreed conditions in respect of engagement of 50 per cent of the land evictees. It was for the respondents to monitor implementation of these agreements in its letter and spirit.

The petitioners had sought quashing of a July 4 tender notification and its corrigendum on July 19 and August 8 issued by the NLC Ltd related to engagement of contract workers.

They had sought a direction to the PSU to engage existing contract employees and persons from families who had given up their lands for formation of the NLC Limited.

Petitioners’ counsel submitted that employment opportunity was ensured to evictees by way of an agreement between the company and representatives of the land evictees signed in 2009.

As per the agreement, at least one member of the family of the land evictees should be engaged as contract labourer, he said.

