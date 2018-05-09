Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against PFI

Days after BJP chief Amit Shah said in a media interaction that BJP would ban Popular Front of India (PFI) if it came to power in Karnataka, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked the outfit under money laundering charges and alleged links to terror activities.

The BJP has repeatedly alleged that PFI activists are involved in violence against its members in Kerala and Karnataka.

The predicate offence to justify a money laundering probe by the ED was registered by NIA in 2013. The agency has already filed a chargesheet in connection with a case where PFI activists chopped off palms of a professor.

Sources said, the ED will look into the alleged role of the “radical” outfit with respect to suspected terror funding and possible creation of assets by using tainted funds.

In its report submitted to the Union Home Ministry, the NIA claimed the group has been involved in terror activities, including running of terror camps and making bombs, and that it should be banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

