Enforcement Directorate: 48% of money laundering cases linked to financial institutions

Real estate is routinely blamed as the prime mover of black money in the economy, but according to data collected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), almost half of all black money cases are associated with financial institutions.

The agency, which tracks black money under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and prosecutes offenders for foreign exchange violations, has claimed in a report that 48 per cent of all cases of money laundering are associated with financial institutions.

The real estate sector accounts for 35 per cent cases of money laundering. Illicit trade in gold and silver is a distant third at 7 per cent, according to ED.

All other sectors, apart from real estate and precious metals, account for just 10 per cent of money laundering.

The data, collected until January 1, 2017, also show that the maximum number of cases involving money laundering are of banks fraud and cheating, while corruption is another major cause for the crime. While bank fraud and cheating account for 43 per cent of all money laundering cases, corruption accounts for 31 per cent. Smuggling of drugs and narcotics, and arms and ammunition account for 6.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent of all cases, respectively.

“The proceeds of crime are laundered mainly through financial institutions using shell companies and real estate. It is worth mentioning that even in the real estate sector the money for investments has been coming through financial institutions using a maze of shell companies. Therefore, shell companies are the major modus operandi through which money is laundered,” the ED report said.

Since the announcement of demonetisation on November 8, 2016, the agency has registered more than 3,900 cases of forex violations and money laundering involving upwards of Rs 9,000 crore. According to the ED, since November 8, 2017, the agency has registered 3,567 cases under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and issued 597 showcause notices involving Rs 4,600 crore. It has also registered 191 PMLA cases involving Rs 5,335 crore and issued provisional attachment orders for 180 properties. In all, the agency carried out 620 searches across the country in the past year and arrested 54 people.

The report details the situation post-demonetisation and the new modus operandi adopted by businessmen. “A general review of the cases post-demonetisation shows that businesses and professionals have collaborated with each other to use shell companies for converting illegal wealth into legitimate assets…. There was connivance of bank officials in converting old currency into new,” the report said.

