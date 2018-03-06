Enforcement Directorate gets nod to question Peter Mukerjea

A DAY after Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media case, was confronted with co-accused Indrani Mukerjea in Mumbai by the CBI, the ED on Monday sought permission to examine her husband and co-founder of INX Media Private Limited Peter Mukerjea. CBI Special Judge J C Jagdale allowed the ED’s plea, permitting the agency to interrogate Peter at Arthur Road Jail, where he is currently lodged as an undertrial in the murder of his stepdaughter Sheena Bora. The court allowed the ED to visit the jail between 10 am and 5 pm.

The CBI has claimed that it had relied on Indrani’s statement about the alleged bribe accepted by Karti, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, as evidence against him. The ED application said INX Media, the company owned by Indrani and Peter, approached the FIPB seeking approval to issue shares by way of preferential allotment for the stated purpose of making a downstream financial investment. The FIPB permitted the company to receive FDI of Rs 42.6 million. INX Media received Rs 3053.6 million between August 2007 and May 2008. The application states that the company deliberately concealed the fact that it had received an investment including FDI, an act of criminal conspiracy. Peter and Indrani are alleged to have laundered an amount of 90 million pounds via unauthorised hawala routes.

