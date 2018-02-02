Enforcement Directorate charge-sheets Virbhadra, wife in money laundering case

ED files chargesheet against ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wife and four others in a money laundering case. ED files chargesheet against ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wife and four others in a money laundering case.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh in the money laundering case.

The chargesheet also names four other accused. Besides 83-year-old Singh and his 62-year-old wife, the others named are Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan, LIC agent Anand Chauhan and two other co-accused, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach. The next hearing is on February 12.

The ED had registered a case in 2015, after CBI registered a case against all accused, alleging that huge amount of unaccounted money had been invested in LIC policies in the name of Virbhadra Singh and his family members.

“Further fake sale proceeds (bills), showing sale of apples of Shrikhand orchard to Universal Apple Associates of co-accused Chunni Lal Chauhan were made to justify the source of cash deposits made in the bank account of LIC agent Anand Chauhan and subsequent investment in LIC policies was made as agricultural income. Virbhadra Singh, along with other accused indulged in money laundering by investing tainted money in LIC polices in the name of members of his family to show legitimate income arising out of insurance policies. The redemption amount of some of the policies was used for purchasing immovable assets at Greater Kailash,” ED had said.

This is the second prosecution complaint against Anand Chauhan. The ED had earlier filed a charge sheet against him while it was probing the matter against other accused.

Anand Chauhan, arrested on July 9, 2016, by the ED under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was granted bail on January 2 this year in the money laundering case.

CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet against the former CM under charges of criminal conspiracy, forgery and corruption in a Rs 10-crore DA case.

