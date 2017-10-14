Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 5.6 cr assets

The ED probe came after CBI named Virbhadra and his wife in its FIR The ED probe came after CBI named Virbhadra and his wife in its FIR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday attached assets worth Rs 5.6 crore belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and his family members in a money laundering case, ahead of the state Assembly polls next month.

The attached assets include a Delhi farmhouse in the name of M/s Tarini International and fixed assets of M/s Tarini Infra Damanganga project at Gujarat’s Vapi valued at Rs 4.2 crore, shares worth Rs 64 lakh owned by the CM’s son Vikramaditya Singh, Rs 80 lakh in fixed deposits and bank accounts of daughter Aprajita Singh and wife Pratibha Singh.

The ED probe came after CBI named Virbhadra and his wife in its FIR. ED issued its first provisional attachment in 2016 when it seized immoveable and movable assets worth Rs 7.93 crore, besides a farmhouse valued at Rs 27.29 crore at Delhi’s Dera Mandi.

