‘Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 30 crore assets’

The development is a part of the ED drive to attach 41 properties to the tune of Rs 1,217 crore across the country in connection with the case. The development is a part of the ED drive to attach 41 properties to the tune of Rs 1,217 crore across the country in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached two departmental stores at the Axis Mall that belong to diamond merchant Mehul Choksi in connection with the alleged fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB).

According to sources, Landmark Group, which owns Lifestyle and Home Centre departmental stores at Axis Mall, leased 80,000 square feet from Mehul Choksi’s company namely Gitanjali Gems in 2016. The property is valued to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

“The property that has been attached is worth Rs 30 crore whose ownership belonged to Mehul Choksi,” said an official . As per official sources, in the year 2011, Choksi had purchased the area and later was leased out to another group. The ED had issued an attachment order on the property recently and a notice was posted at the site. Today, the paper attachment was completed by the officials, said sources.

The development is a part of the ED drive to attach 41 properties to the tune of Rs 1,217 crore across the country in connection with the case.

Earlier, Kolkata Enforcement Directorate had seized Rs 18 crore from city-based jewellery showrooms namely Nakshatra Jewellers showroom, Gitanjali Jewels, Gili Jewellery etc.

The stores were directly owned by Nirav Modi or his firms.

The agency has been probing a money laundering case to the tune of Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and business partner Mehul Choksi, following a complaint by Punjab National Bank.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App