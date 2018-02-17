ED attaches Chennai firm’s land worth Rs 115 crore in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate took over the case of alleged fraud against State Bank of India after taking cognisance of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Enforcement Directorate took over the case of alleged fraud against State Bank of India after taking cognisance of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached land worth Rs 115 crore of VGN Developers Private Limited, a Chennai-based firm, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a bank fraud case.

Officials in the team said the 10.46 acres of land was purchased by the firm in 2013 from Hindusthan Teleprinters Limited (HTL), a central government undertaking. The ED took over the case of alleged fraud against State Bank of India after taking cognisance of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“A case was registered by the CBI for the wrongful loss of Rs 115 crore caused by M/s VGN Developers Private Ltd to Government of India in the acquisition of 10.46 acres of vacant land at Guindy from the State Bank of India’s Stressed Assets Management branch in Chennai through a private treaty sale under SARFAESI Act to recover the dues of HTL,” the ED said in a statement.

The statement also said that the CBI complaint alleged that representatives of the company and the buyers “conspired among themselves” and “sold the prime land having a value of Rs 387 crore for a sale price of Rs 272 crore and thus caused a wrongful loss to the government to the tune of Rs115 crore and obtained corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.”

The ED said the “wrongful gain” so earned was used for the construction of multi-storeyed residential apartments at Guindy for sale to general public in the name of VGN Fairmont. “Hence, the land was attached,” it said.

(With inputs from IANS)

