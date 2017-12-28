Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of Rs 26 crore of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

“The probe conducted so far has revealed routing of funds in various companies of Bhandari through accommodation entries provided by shell companies,” ED said. “The probe conducted so far has revealed routing of funds in various companies of Bhandari through accommodation entries provided by shell companies,” ED said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 26 crore belonging to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and others in connection with a case of forex violations. The ED said it had seized the properties under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) “in lieu of undisclosed assets held abroad by him (Bhandari)”.

Section 37A of FEMA stipulates that if foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property is held outside India in violation of the law, equivalent value of assets can be seized within India.

The ED had booked Bhandari, believed to have left India, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in February and under FEMA. Delhi Police also booked him for alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act last year.

An ED statement said: “The seizure order has been issued pursuant to investigation which revealed that prima facie Sanjay Bhandari had acquired movable/immovable assets worth more than Rs 150 crore outside India in contravention of Section 4 of FEMA, 1999, which included undisclosed deposits in foreign bank accounts in UAE in various foreign currency denominations, beneficial ownership of companies incorporated in UAE.”

His assets abroad included a Palm Jumeirah apartment in Dubai and two apartments in the UK.

“The probe conducted so far has revealed routing of funds in various companies of Bhandari through accommodation entries provided by shell companies,” ED said.

Among the assets ED seized in India are commercial and residential properties in Delhi-NCR such as property No. 11,13,25, and 26 at Panchsheel Shopping Centre, Panchsheel Park; property No. 38E/252, Shahpur Jat; residential flats at A-24, Hill View Apartment, Vasant Vihar; a house at I-48, South City -1, Gurugram, and property in Pebble Court at Jaypee Greens in Noida. The movable assets included jewellery worth Rs 2.37 crore, earlier seized by the I-T Department during a search in 2016, and deposits in various bank accounts of his companies, the ED said.

