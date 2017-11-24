Enforcement agencies question Bangla ‘terrorists’, arms dealer

One of the accused. (Express Archive) One of the accused. (Express Archive)

Four law enforcement agencies questioned two suspected members of banned Bangladeshi terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), and their Indian accomplice, at Lalbazar in Kolkata on Thursday. Teams from the Hyderabad Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Investigating Agency (NIA) and the Border Security Force (BSF) questioned the accused — Samsad Mia (26) alias Tushar Biswas, Riazul Islam (25) alias Riaz alias Suman and Manotosh Dey (46) — for several hours.

During interrogation by Hyderabad STF, the two suspected ABT members had revealed they had visited Hyderabad, and had even worked in a slaughterhouse in the city. During this time, they had allegedly learned to manufacture circuit bombs. Officials also wanted to know how well they networked in Hyderabad, and the places they had visited, sources said. The NIA team questioned the accused on the chemicals they were looking for in the market and who trained them on how to use and make explosives, as well the weaponry used by them and other members of their group.

After the arrests, sources had said that Riazul and Samsad had earlier smuggled arms into Bangladesh. The BSF team picked up on this thread, and interrogated the duo on the exact route they had used to cross the border. False documents including an Aadhaar card, and a Bank of Hyderabad passbook, had been retrieved from Samsad.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police said that Manotosh Dey — an arms dealer the two “ABT members” allegedly contacted to get better weaponry — would bring arms from Munger and supply it locally. He is a known arms dealer, and had been arrested by Ashoknagar police at North 24 Parganas in March, following which he was released on bail. Officials are probing for more details on the case, sources said.

The two Bangladeshi nationals have been charged under sections 467/ 468/471/120B of the IPC, Section 25A of the Arms Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. Dey has been charged under similar sections, except for the Foreigners Act.

