Enforce security plans vigorously: Government tells Jammu and Kashmir forces

Highest level of alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir while Amarnath pilgrims will be provided enhanced security along two pilgrimage routes. (Source; PTI Photo) Highest level of alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir while Amarnath pilgrims will be provided enhanced security along two pilgrimage routes. (Source; PTI Photo)

Security agencies engaged in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir have been told by the Centre to implement security plans with full vigour. The directive from the central government came in the wake of the killing of seven Amarnath pilgrims in a terror attack on Monday. Security agencies were told to implement the security plans vigorously, a home ministry official said, indicating that the anti-militancy operations will be intensified. Two central ministers – Jitendra Singh and Hansraj Ahir, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, and CRPF DGP R R Bhatnagar have visited the Kashmir Valley in the last two days.

The instructions have been given to all forces engaged in anti-militancy operations, the official said.

Highest level of alert has already been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir while Amarnath pilgrims will be provided enhanced security along the two pilgrimage routes.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered enhanced security for the Amarnath Yatra following the terror attack on devotees.

The home minister took stock of the prevailing situation in Kashmir Valley, particularly on the routes to the shrine located in the Himalayas at an altitude of 12,756 feet, during an hour-long meeting.

Sources said Singh had directed the officials to ensure enhanced security for the pilgrims. The pilgrimage started on June 29 and will conclude on August 7.

As many as 21,000 paramilitary personnel in addition to state police forces have been deployed for security of the pilgrimage routes.

The number of paramilitary personnel deployed this year is 9,500 more than last year.

