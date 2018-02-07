Energy security, infrastructural investments top on agenda during UAE visit: PM Modi

PM Modi said energy security and infrastructural investments in India will be the key topics that he will discuss with the UAE’s leadership. PM Modi said energy security and infrastructural investments in India will be the key topics that he will discuss with the UAE’s leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s energy security and infrastructural investments from the UAE will be the key topics of his discussions with the Gulf nation’s top leadership this week.

In an interview to Gulf News’ XPRESS ahead of his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates from Saturday, Modi said that he will meet Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Modi said energy security and infrastructural investments in India will be the key topics that he will discuss with the UAE’s leadership. The investment from UAE to India exceeds $ 11 billion.

A number of initiatives taken during his earlier visit to the UAE in August 2015 and during the visit of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed last year when he was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations have come to fruition, he said.

“It is a matter of even greater happiness that new Government-to-Government and business-to-business initiatives promise to add even more strength and depth to the bilateral cooperation in various areas of economic activity,” Modi said.

The prime minister noted that the UAE was home to over three million people of Indian origin. “The Indian community has acted as a bridge between the two countries and I hope my visit will further strengthen these ties,” he said.

When asked whether he has had a holiday, Modi told the paper: “I have not been on a holiday either as Chief Minister or now as Prime Minister. However, my work does require me to travel across India and interact with people, learn about their joys, sorrows and aspirations. This is refreshing and rejuvenating for me.”

On a question about his sleep habits and daily routine, the 67-year-old prime minister said, “My sleep cycle varies from four to six hours, depending on the workload. But I get a sound sleep every night. In fact, I fall asleep minutes after hitting the bed.

“I do not take any worry with me and wake up fresh every morning and welcome the new day in my life,” he said.

Modi said his day begins with yoga.

“It refreshes me and keeps me agile through the day,” he said, adding that he scans the newspapers, checks e-mails and makes a round of phone calls.

“I also spend time reading some comments and feedback shared by citizens on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’ which he said was “a wonderful way to remain connected with people across India.”

“Before hitting the bed, I read the documents sent to me during the day. I also prepare for the next day meetings and engagements,” he said.

Asked about his favourite dish, Modi said, “I am not much of a foodie. I enjoy a simple vegetarian meal every day.”

On his favourite day of the week, he said, “Today is my favourite day of the week! I believe in a simple tenet – make the most of today, live life to the fullest. Today is the only day on our hands to work hard and make things happen.”

He said he was a firm believer in the power of technology as it empowers people.

When asked the one person who inspires him the most, the prime minister replied that several people inspired him and listed Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App