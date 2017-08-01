Ending cooking gas subsidy will severely hit people: CPI

Hitting out at the Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime for not being able to halt the ‘anti-people measures’ of the Centre, the Left leader said all sections of people should unite and fight against it. (Representational image) Hitting out at the Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime for not being able to halt the ‘anti-people measures’ of the Centre, the Left leader said all sections of people should unite and fight against it. (Representational image)

Ending subsidy for cooking gas will severely hit ordinary and salaried class people and it is necessary to unitedly fight against this “anti-people” move, the CPI said on Tuesday. Referring to the Centre’s proposed move to end subsidy for LPG, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said the Centre was ‘doing away’ with subsidies as it had accepted the ‘anti-people conditions’ of the World Trade Organisation.

In view of the move to increase the price of cooking gas every month, ordinary and salaried class people will be severely affected, he said, adding it would increase the burden of expenditure for them.

Hitting out at the Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime for not being able to halt the ‘anti-people measures’ of the Centre, the Left leader said all sections of people should unite and fight against it.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the government has ordered state-run oil companies to raise subsidised cooking gas (LPG) prices by Rs four per cylinder every month to eliminate all the subsidies by March next year.

