End ‘privy purse’ enjoyed by families in Congress: Madhya Pradesh leader

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with mother and party president Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi with mother and party president Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo)

AMID GROWING chorus from some quarters in the Congress to fix accountability for the recent debacle, AICC secretary and former MP Sajjan Singh Varma on Wednesday said “it’s high time we abolish the privy purse enjoyed by some political families within the party”. In a letter marked to party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the former Lok Sabha member from Dewas said tough decisions like abolishing the political “privy purse” will have to be taken if the party were to regain lost ground in Madhya Pradesh and the rest of the country.

“When Indira Gandhi decided to terminate privy purses in the interest of the nation, some people raised a hue and cry but the decision was welcomed by all and results in the subsequent elections were good for the Congress,” wrote Varma. Without naming anyone, he said some people have taken “supari” to end the Congress and weaken the party in areas where it is strong. “In some places, the family head, in other the brother of the head and in some places the son damage the party,” he said.

Varma told The Indian Express that he wrote the letter because he was hurt by the recent elections and wanted the party to act quickly and decisively like Indira Gandhi, “who used to decide on sacking and naming Chief Ministers and PCC chiefs in seconds”. When asked if he was pitching for Chhindwara MP Kamal Nath, he said he was not bothered about names and wanted leaders “who are grounded and can spend time in the field”. He said he wrote the letter on the day of results but emailed it on Wednesday.

