End politics and strikes at educational institutions, orders Kerala HC in interim verdict

The top court said students are supposed to study at educational institutions, not indulge in politics and picketing The top court said students are supposed to study at educational institutions, not indulge in politics and picketing

The Kerala High Court, in an interim verdict, ordered an end to campus politics, strikes and agitations at educational institutions in the state. The interim ruling by a bench headed by Chief Justice Navaniti Prasad Singh came in response to a petition filed by the management of MES College in Ponnani seeking the court’s intervention in an ongoing strike by SFI students following clashes during a student’s union election. The next hearing of the case is on Monday.

The top court said students are supposed to study at educational institutions, not indulge in politics and picketing. It said college managements should have the authority to throw out such students who try to worsen the peaceful atmosphere by participating in strikes and agitations.

Around six students belonging to the SFI were on a hunger strike at the MES College in Ponnani. The Calicut University, under which MES College operates, had cancelled the students’ union election following clashes between SFI and MSF, student wings of the CPM and the IUML respectively.

“When you get a headache, cutting off the head is not the solution,” said Hibi Eden, Congress MLA from Ernakulam and former president of the NSUI.”Students with voting rights are coming into colleges. Such colleges are creative forums for children too. Don’t teachers have organisations too? Aren’t they agitating?” asked Eden.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd