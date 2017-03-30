Encroachment: Kerala Power Minister hits out at V S Achuthanandan    

V S Achuthanandan (Source: File Photo) V S Achuthanandan (Source: File Photo)

Kerala Power Minister M M Mani on Thursday hit out at CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan for criticising his stand on encroachment of government land in the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki district. “It was under Achuthandan’s leadership as Chief Minister that I organised several agitations against these alleged encroachments. Everyone knows who the land mafia is in Munnar. I do not have to say much,” he told reporters in Idukki.

Taking a jibe at the former Kerala chief minister, he said the leader was 93-years-old and seemed to be suffering from amnesia. The minister maintained that there were no encroachments.

“It is better to keep a dignified silence instead of giving tit-for-tat to VS. I do not have to give any explanation to him. My party has asked me not to react to his statement. Achuthanandan had criticised the stand taken by the power minister and local MLA S Rajendran on the encroachment issue.

He had asked the party-led LDF government in Kerala to take stern action against the land mafia indulging in encroachments in Munnar in the hilly Idukki district.

The encroachers should be evicted, Achuthanandan, who is the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, had said in a statement here on March 28. He had also alleged that Mani and Rajendran were in favour of encroachers.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary Kannam Rajendran demanded that officials who perform their duty as per law be given protection. He also wanted changes in land reforms in the state. Rajendran said the ruling LDF should discuss about a new legislation against encroachments.

