Encounter underway between Indian Army and NSCN(K) along Indo-Myanmar border

The Indian Army has recovered an AK-56, a radio set, and a hand grenade, along with live bullets post its encounter with the NSCN(K). A combing operation is underway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 4, 2017 4:23 pm
Indian Army, nscn(K), indo myanmar border, arunachal pradesh, news, indian express news, latest news The army has recovered an AK-56, a radio set, and a hand grenade, along with live bullets. A combing operation is underway. Representational image.
Special forces of the Indian Army conducted  an operation against NSCN (K) in Longding district along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. An NSCN(K) cadre has been killed in the encounter and one Army personnel injured. The Army has recovered an AK-56, a radio set, and a hand grenade, along with live bullets. A combing operation is underway.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, after a meeting with MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said it was a routine operation. “It’s a normal, routine operation. Such operations happen everyday. There’s nothing big about them.”

The operation took place around 7.30 am, news agency ANI reported.

In a tweet this noon, Indian Army’s Eastern Command said: “Dao Div neutralised Honcham Wangsa, self styled Corporal of NSCN-K near Kunsa Vill, Arunachal Pradesh.”

More details are awaited.

 

