Encounter in Shopian, militants trapped

An encounter was in progress at Awneera village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, where three to four militants including a commander were believed to be trapped. According to unconfirmed reports, one Armyman was killed and three injured. Two militants were also suspected to have been killed.

Officials said that the Army, police and CRPF launched an operation in Awneera village, around 15 km from Shopian town, on Saturday afternoon. Sources said that when the cordon and search operation was launched, five to six militants were believed to be in the village.

There were reports that one of the militants could be a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. The forces had received input that a meeting of militants was going there. “A search operation is under way and firing is going on,’’ a police officer said.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed that the operation was going on. Officials said a tight cordon had been established. Meanwhile, unidentified persons lobbed a grenade at forces at Dalgate. It exploded on the road, injuring a civilian identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad.

