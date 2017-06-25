One CRPF officer killed, constable injured as militants open fire in Srinagar

The militants had entered into the premises of DPS Srinagar last evening after carrying out an attack on the CRPF personnel deployed on road opening duty near the school on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. ( Representational Image) The militants had entered into the premises of DPS Srinagar last evening after carrying out an attack on the CRPF personnel deployed on road opening duty near the school on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. ( Representational Image)

Delhi Public School in Srinagar on Sunday morning, became witness to a militant attack as the security forces engaged in a gunbattle to flush out the militants who hid themselves inside the school premises. The gunbattle at the school followed after militants attacked CRPF (Central Reserved Police Force) personnel who were deployed in their road opening duty in close proximity to the school on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

“The exchange of firing between security forces and militants began at around 3.40 am and is going on intermittently, ” a police official said.

The attack resulted in the death of a CRPF officer and an injured constable. The site of the attack happens to be a high-security zone located less than a kilometre away from the headquarters of Indian Army’s Chinar Corps. The area was immediately cordoned off by the security forces and search operations were launched in the school premises.

Sources said drone cameras and other hi-tech gadgets were used to trace the location of the militants but police officials refused to comment on operational details.

(With inputs from PTI)

