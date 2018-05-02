Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: May 2, 2018 8:02:32 pm
shopian encounter, jammu kashmir encounter, encounter between militants and security forces, indian express, Turkwangam village, kashmir stone pelting The official said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, he said.

The official said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in. Meanwhile, a group of youngsters assembled near the encounter site and started pelting stones at the security forces, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said two persons were injured in the incident.

