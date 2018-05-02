Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K

The official said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) The official said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, he said.

The official said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in. Meanwhile, a group of youngsters assembled near the encounter site and started pelting stones at the security forces, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said two persons were injured in the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App