Bandipora encounter: Militants open fire at security forces, operation underway

During the maneuvering  of search operations by the security forces in the area, the militants fired upon them, resulting in the ongoing exchange of fire in Mir Mohalla village of Hajin area in Bandipora district.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2017 9:30 am
kashmir, kashmir encounter, bandipora encounter, J&K police, mir mohalla village, hajin area Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) at the sight of the ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Mir Mohalla village. (Photo: ANI)
A gunbattle between the security forces and militants is underway in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district, J&K Police said on Sunday. Security personnel cordoned off Mir Mohalla village of Hajin area after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of active militants, the police added.

During cordon and search operations by the security forces, the militants fired at them, resulting in the ongoing exchange of fire.

More details awaited

(With inputs from PTI)

 

