Bandipora encounter: Militants open fire at security forces, operation underway

A gunbattle between the security forces and militants is underway in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district, J&K Police said on Sunday. Security personnel cordoned off Mir Mohalla village of Hajin area after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of active militants, the police added.

During cordon and search operations by the security forces, the militants fired at them, resulting in the ongoing exchange of fire.

More details awaited

(With inputs from PTI)

