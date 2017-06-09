Encounter between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand

An encounter between security forces and Maoists took place today in Ghatsila sub-divison of Jharkhand, police said. The encounter ensued when the Maoists fired at the security forces comprising district armed police and CRPF during an anti-Maoist operation at Kasidanga in East Singhbhum district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prabhat Kumar said.

The Maoists were led by Akaash, a senior leader of the Maoists and wanted by police for various offences, he said.

An AK-47 rifle with 32 rounds of ammunition, a 9 mm pistol with six rounds and two magazines among other things were recovered from the spot by the security personnel, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App