Emmanuel Macron in India: PM Modi to receive French President in Varanasi tomorrow

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day state visit, will visit Varanasi on Monday where he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Macron, who will be on the third leg of his trip, will visit Mirzapur along with Modi to inaugurate a solar power plant before returning to Varanasi.

In Varanasi, the two leaders are expected to visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts, and hold an interaction with artisans and view a live demonstration of their crafts.

The duo is also expected to visit the famous Assi Ghat, where they will board a boat for a ride along the ghats of the Ganga, culminating at the historic Dashashwamedh Ghat.

PM Modi will also host a lunch in honour of the French President following which the former will flag off a train between Maduadih Railway Station in Varanasi, and Patna.

Modi will also launch various development projects and address a public meeting at DLW Grounds in Varanasi.

Macron arrived in India on Friday night and was received by Modi at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude and senior cabinet ministers. Soon after deboarding his plane at the Air Force Station Palam in west Delhi, Macron was greeted by the Indian prime minister’s trademark bear hug.

