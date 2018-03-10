Macron in India LIVE UPDATES: French President to hold talks with PM Modi, says New Delhi, Paris have good chemistry

PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain) PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on a four-day visit to the country on Friday night and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi airport. During his visit here, the two countries are expected to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. At least 10 pacts are expected to be signed. New Delhi and Paris will work on renewing and updating the confidentiality agreement in a bid to maintain secrecy on India’s deal to buy Rafale fighter aircraft.

Macron is in India till March 12. He received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, after which he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat. The French premier will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi. He will also host an interactive session in a Town Hall, in which nearly 300 students from different levels and institutions are expected to participate. Later in the day, Macron take part in a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both countries. Also Read | Here’s the French President’s itinerary today

Macron is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, and a delegation of businessmen and ministry officials.

French President Emmanuel Macron in India LIVE UPDATES

