Macron in India LIVE UPDATES: French President to hold talks with PM Modi, says New Delhi, Paris have good chemistry

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on a four-day visit to the country on Friday night and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi airport. During his visit here, the two countries are expected to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. At least 10 pacts are expected to be signed. New Delhi and Paris will work on renewing and updating the confidentiality agreement in a bid to maintain secrecy on India’s deal to buy Rafale fighter aircraft.
Macron is in India till March 12. He received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, after which he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat. The French premier will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi. He will also host an interactive session in a Town Hall, in which nearly 300 students from different levels and institutions are expected to participate. Later in the day, Macron take part in a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both countries. Also Read | Here’s the French President’s itinerary today
Macron is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, and a delegation of businessmen and ministry officials.
Here are some of the photos of Macron with his wife, PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Source: Express photos by Praveen Jain)
Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (ANI photo)
“France has particularly supported India’s perspective on terror in South Asia. We are seeing convergence in new areas, particularly maritime security, counter-terrorism and renewable energy,” K Nagraj Naidu, joint secretary (Europe-west), said.
MEA in a statement said, "The visit of President Macron is aimed at strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement.”
“It makes sense to cooperate with the French, as both (New Delhi and Paris) have stakes in the Indian Ocean region,” a source said. Overall, the two sides are likely to sign at least 10 agreements in various fields — from energy to security, and people-to-people to space.
France has a significant presence in the 11-million sq km of an exclusive economic zone, particularly in the Mozambique channel with over 10 islands, as part of its overseas territories. The country has military bases in Djibouti, Abu Dhabi and Reunion Islands, and India wants to tap the strengths in these areas — as it proactively counters Chinese military activities in the Indian Ocean region.
The government has so far declined to reveal details of the cost of Rafale jets, citing “confidentiality provisions of a bilateral India-France Agreement of 2008 signed by the previous [UPA] government.”
This confidentiality pact was cited by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 7, when she refused to share the figures on how much India is paying for various components of the deal — a key demand of the opposition.During the visit, the two sides are also likely to issue a “separate joint statement” on cooperation in the “Indian Ocean region” — which is a key strength of French defence forces.
The 10-year confidentiality agreement signed in 2008, which lapses this year, is expected to be renewed for at least another 10 years. “We are working on it…the agreement will be updated and renewed. It may happen during the visit or after…let’s see,” a source told The Indian Express on Friday.
Macron says, "I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have a historic relationship." (ANI photo)
During Macron's visit, an agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, which is being built with French assistance, is expected to be signed. Stepping up cooperation in the Indian Ocean region will be one of the top issues that will be discussed by Macron and Prime Minister Modi during delegation-level talks.
Macron and wife Brigitte Macron with President Ram nath Kovind, Savita Kovind and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
French President Emmanuel Macron inspects guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Source: ANI photo)
Welcoming Macron, PM Narendra Modi had yesterday tweeted that his visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France.
Macron will also visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, on March 12. He, along with Modi, will inaugurate a solar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur.
On March 11, President Macron will attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, an initiative mooted by France and India. The ISA Summit, expected to be attended by several heads of the states and governments, is likely to focus on concrete projects. On the same day, he will also visit Taj Mahal in Agra.
(With inputs from ENS and agencies)