Emirates flight develops technical snag, grounds 250 passengers in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Airport Director, Manoj Gangal, said, “There was a delay of 2-3 hours as the aircraft had developed a technical snag and became aircraft on ground (AOG) on Thursday.” (Source: File photo) Ahmedabad Airport Director, Manoj Gangal, said, “There was a delay of 2-3 hours as the aircraft had developed a technical snag and became aircraft on ground (AOG) on Thursday.” (Source: File photo)

Close to 250 air passengers were left stranded on the wee hours of Thursday morning after a Dubai-bound Emirates flight was cancelled after a few hours of delay in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Emirates flight, EK 539, was scheduled to depart from Terminal 2 of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad at 4:25 am but sources claimed that it was delayed by 5 hours and ultimately cancelled stranding the passengers in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Airport Director, Manoj Gangal, said, “There was a delay of 2-3 hours as the aircraft had developed a technical snag and became aircraft on ground (AOG) on Thursday. The airlines mentioned that it is expecting some technical parts to be delivered by Friday early morning. Meanwhile passengers who were to travel on the flight were shifted to various Ahmedabad hotels and a few were transferred through other airlines like Jet Airways through a Mumbai connection headed to Dubai and through Etihad airlines by way of through interline agreements wherein transfers can happen from one airline to another.”

The Emirates website mentioned the flight status as cancelled. On its website it said, “Due to operational reasons this flight has been cancelled. We are in the process of rebooking the flights to final destination and will send updated itinerary shortly.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App