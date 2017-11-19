Emerald Star search: Sushma Swaraj asks envoy to get body exhumed for identification

External minister Sushma Swaraj. Prem Nath Pandey External minister Sushma Swaraj. Prem Nath Pandey

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked the Indian ambassador in the Philippines to initiate steps to exhume the body of a person with a life jacket that has a marking of the Emerald Star, the cargo ship that sank off Okinawa over a month ago, for identification.

MV Emerald Star, that had 26 Indians on board, sank on October 13, 2017. While 16 Indians were rescued, the remaining 10 could not be found. In a series of tweets, Swaraj said the Coast Guard of Philippines has informed India that an unidentified decomposed body of a person with a life jacket with Emerald Star marking was found on October 28 on the island city of Banua.

“Since the body was decomposed, it was buried there,” Swaraj said, adding that she has asked the Indian ambassador in Manila that the body be exhumed and brought to Manila for identification through DNA testing.

The minister said the search operation for missing Indians was in progress. “We continued search for missing Indians on nearby islands,” she said. Extensive search operation was launched by Japan and the Philippines after the ship sank. The Indian Navy had joined the operation.

