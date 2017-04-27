Eman’s kin reach out to Abu Dhabi hospital for her treatment

The Alexandria resident weighed 500 kg when she was air lifted in a special cargo carrier from Egypt to India in an eight-hour flight. The Alexandria resident weighed 500 kg when she was air lifted in a special cargo carrier from Egypt to India in an eight-hour flight.

With preparations underway at south Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital to discharge Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed, believed to be the world’s heaviest woman until recently, her sister Shaimaa Selim has sought medical aid from health conglomerate VPS Healthcare that runs the Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, a team of seven doctors from New Delhi visited Saifee Hospital to inspect medical reports of the 36-year-old patient, who has undergone bariatric surgery along with other treatment.

“I was forced to call other doctors because I was told they (Saifee Hospital) will send us back to Egypt in a few days,” Shaimaa told The Indian Express.

She has now been in a month-long dispute with the team of doctors treating Eman over the impending discharge date of her sister. While Saifee Hospital claims Eman is fit for discharge and requires only neurological rehabilitation, the family wants her hospitalisation to be extended to improve her medical parameters.

“We need four people to move her, if we are sent back, how will we handle her alone? What is the point of a two-month long hospitalisation if she cannot even move around?” Shaimaa said. She is now hoping to transfer Eman to another hospital which is willing to offer treatment to her on a charitable basis.

Chief Operating Officer of Saifee Hospital, Huzaifa Shehabi, permitted the team of doctors from VPS Healthcare to scrutinise medical reports of Eman. The team met her for over five minutes during which she was also shifted to a specialised chair to measure her weight.

“We give full freedom to our patients to take second opinion from outside doctors. If she wants a transfer out, we have no problem. We have given our best in her treatment,” Shehabi said.

The team that visited Eman on behalf of VPS Healthcare comprised a neurologist, intensivist, administrators and obesity specialist. “We will first check her and submit our reports. A decision on whether she needs to get transferred or not will be taken later,” an administrative official from the Burjeel Hospital said.

Burjeel hospital was incidentally also one of the few hospitals that came forward to treat Eman last year. The Ahmeds had then chosen treatment under bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala at the Saifee Hospital after a friend suggested his name.

The Alexandria resident weighed 500 kg when she was air lifted in a special cargo carrier from Egypt to India in an eight-hour flight. She suffered from multiple ailments ranging from hypothyroidism, kidney malfunction, obesity, secondary cardiac problems, respiratory ailment and neurological defects.

Doctors at Saifee Hospital claim her condition has improved by 75 per cent with renal functions close to normal and obesity under control following a bariatric procedure and high-protein diet, adding that her mobility is slightly better due to physiotherapy. Eman, however, continues to suffer seizures due to a brain stroke she suffered three years ago.

“It can only be controlled by rehabilitation and medication,” neurologist Dr Arun Shah said.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now