Emancipation from western culture would mean real freedom: L K Advani

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said emancipation from western culture would mean real freedom, saying it would be achieved when “we free ourselves of the domination” of western education, culture and way of living. “Real freedom will come only when we free ourselves of the domination of western education, western culture and western way of living which had been engrained in us. Emancipation from this culture would mean real freedom for us,” he said.

In his address after launching the platinum jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia National Higher Secondary School at suburban Tambaram here, the former Deputy Prime Minister also said universities should produce “true servants who will live and die for the country’s freedom.”

The Lok Sabha MP, who had laid the foundation stone for the first building at the new premises of the school in 1979 as then Information and Broadcasting Minister, stressed on the need for humility.

Referring to a saying, he said “ornament for education is humility. If you become a person who has many degrees, that should never make you proud. Pride leads to a fall,” the leader said, adding, “humility is greatest virtue.”

Earlier, Advani also honoured two headmasters of the school. A host of leaders including Rajya Sabha MPs La.Ganesan (BJP) and V Maithreyan (AIADMK) and DMK MLA SR Raja participated.

