Eman Ahmed’s first surgery a success, likely to shed 100 kg in a few months

Eman Ahmed, the 500-kg Egyptian national believed to be the world’s heaviest woman, has undergone her first bariatric surgery at Saifee Hospital. The process, termed laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, involves reducing the stomach by 75 per cent and leaving behind a narrow “sleeve” of the stomach to digest food. “She is on oral fluids and accepting them well. Her medical team will now work on correcting all associated medical problems, and to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said. Eman’s frame has shrunk post surgery and she is able to sit up. “Our thanks is for the doctors and the amazing hospital team and their care. Eman deserves it,” said her family friend Abdallah Saleh.

Eman (36) was flown to Mumbai in a special modified cargo aircraft on February 11. Her body mass index then was 252, 10 times the normal mark. She measured 151 cm in width while the hospital’s lift was only 141 cm wide, making it impossible to carry her to an operation theatre. “Our first focus is to reduce her weight through a strict diet. She also suffers from co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, stroke, kidney ailment, insomnia and heart ailments,” said bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, adding that they aim to reduce 200 kg in her first visit to India in about six months and another 200 kg after a year.

“She should be able to sit and eat on her own when she flies back to Alexandria,” he said, adding, “The initial 48 hours after the surgery were crucial. That has passed and she is stable,” he said. In the last month, doctors put Eman on a high protein and fibre diet to reduce water retention in her body. Water accounted for 70 to 100 kg of Eman’s total weight, making her skin hard and legs too heavy to move. By March 7, she had lost 120 kg due to a strict 1,200-calorie per day diet.

On Tuesday, doctors conducted the first bariatric procedure on Eman to cut down her stomach by two-third. In the second bariatric surgery, expected after a year, her large intestine will be surpassed. By laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, food intake drastically reduces, although the ability to absorb nutrients remains more or less the same. Doctors are also awaiting Eman’s genetic test results to understand if a genetic disorder might be responsible for obesity. There is no history of obesity in her family, due to which doctors suspect a genetic mutation may be responsible for the uncontrolled weight gain. “The results should be out by Saturday. We are testing her for 36 most common genetic mutations that can lead to obesity,” said Zoya Brar, heading Core Diagnostics. In case of certain gene disorders such as leptin deficiency, that leads to increased hunger, medication can control obesity. In other disorders, a bariatric surgery may be necessary. According to Brar, Eman’s surgery became important to treat co-morbidities caused by obesity.

Doctors claim the weight loss post bariatric surgery will be gradual and may take up to six months for Eman to shed another 100 kg. According to nephrologist Hemal Shah, Eman’s kidney function has also improved. “Obesity can affect kidney and the creatinine levels. Now, the levels have come down from 4.5, which was unusually high,” he said.