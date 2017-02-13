Eman Ahmed, world’s heaviest woman under observation; put on liquid diet

Eman Ahmed from Egypt who weighs 500 kg brought to Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday morning.Express Photo Eman Ahmed from Egypt who weighs 500 kg brought to Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday morning.Express Photo

Eman Ahmed, who weighs around 500 kg and is the world’s heaviest woman, has been under observation at the Saifee Hospital since her arrival here on Saturday and has now been put on high-protein liquid diet, doctors said. “Eman has now been put on high-protein liquid diet. For the past 48 hours, she has been under the observation of a team of doctors,” noted bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala, who leads the team, told reporters.

“The doctors have been conducting extensive tests as step one in the process of Eman’s treatment,” Lakdawala said. “A room has been specially created for Eman by the hospital,” he said.

“Weight is just one of Eman’s problems. She has been confined to bed for more than two decades, unable to move due to her weight. She also suffers from several medical complications due to her weight and continued immobility over the years, making her case very complex and high risk.

“Bringing a semblance of normalcy to Eman’s life may take a few years. The entire panel of doctors treating Eman is committed to giving her the best care and helping her to get back on her feet and recover from her current ailments,” he said.

“My priority is to save Eman and give her quality of life. If I can ensure with whatever means, by bariatric surgery or otherwise, to enable her to sit up and do things on her own in this first stage; for me that shall be victory,” he said.

Over the last five months, Lakdawala and the management of Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital have worked to enable Eman’s journey to recovery, a statement from the hospital this evening said.

Lakdawala had taken on this challenging case pro bono late last year, in response to an appeal for help from Eman’s sister, it said.

Lakdawala, who is Chairman, Institute of Minimal Access Surgical Sciences and Research Centre, and Shaimaa Ahmed, Eman’s sister, discussed details of Eman’s stay and the next steps of her treatment.

Given Eman’s unique requirements, special arrangements have been made at Saifee hospital where she will be treated gratis, the statement said.

“The hospital has made preparations to provide all necessary facilities for treating Eman, including creating a special room for her in hospital premises.All the arrangements have been made after obtaining permissions from relevant government authorities, including the BMC,” the statement said.

Eman’s room at Saifee hospital is 1000 sq ft and contains a patient room, an attendants room, a scrub room, and a toilet. It has been furnished with a Citadel Plus Bariatric Care system and other medical equipment.

Doctors have also conducted a special gene study on Eman for the 91 different types of genes isolated with obesity related syndrome.

“When Lakdawala turned towards Saifee Hospital to help him in this humanitarian cause, we were only too happy to help,” Huzaifa Shehabi from Saifee Hospital said.

“Messages conveying greetings and good wishes are pouring in from Egypt, in appreciation of the helping hand that India has lent an Egyptian national. This noble endeavour will surely strengthen our existing ties with Egypt,” he said.

Shaimaa, who has been Eman’s strongest supporter, has also accompanied her to India. She expressed her deep gratitude to Lakdawala, his team, Saifee Hospital and all the others who have helped Eman in her journey so far.

“Now that we are finally here, we can start her treatment. Please pray for Eman to recover,” she said.

A fundraiser on BitGiving has been set up in order to help Eman lead the life she deserves. The money will be put in a separate account created specifically for Eman’s treatment while she’s in India.