Eman Ahmed to move to Abu Dhabi

State Health Minister Deepak Sawant (right) visited Saifee Hospital Thursday to inspect Eman’s medical records. State Health Minister Deepak Sawant (right) visited Saifee Hospital Thursday to inspect Eman’s medical records.

Following Thursday’s visit by the founder of health conglomerate VPS Healthcare Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, the process to transfer Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed to Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel hospital has begun with Saifee Hospital announcing that its part of the treatment had been completed. “She is stable and all parameters are under control. She will continue to need neurological rehabilitation and physiotherapy. Secondary physiotherapy will continue there as it is closer to home for Eman and her family,” Dr Aparna Bhasker, bariatric surgeon, said. While the discharge date is not finalised, officials said it would be in the next 10 days.

The dispute between Eman’s sister, Shaimaa Selim, and the hospital escalated Thursday with the latter calling the VP Road police station for intervention. “I was feeding water to my sister because she was thirsty. I was not aware that I am not permitted to remove the feeding tubes. The hospital management fought with me over this and later called the police,” Shaimaa said. According to police inspector Rajendra Utekar, no complaint has been registered in the case. “It is an internal hospital matter. Our team went to just calm all of them down,” he said. The hospital claims Selim’s behaviour has turned hostile ever since Eman’s discharge was decided upon.

Eman was brought to Saifee Hospital in February for treatment of obesity and related ailments. Then considered the world’s heaviest woman, her weight has reduced from 500 kgs to 176 kg in a span of two months. Since April, however, her family and the hospital have been at loggerheads over her discharge. The hospital has claimed Eman only requires rehabilitation support and is fit to fly back home. Shaimaa alleges that Eman continues to have seizures, cannot eat and requires oxygen mask at night for support. Claiming that it would be difficult to handle Eman alone in Egypt, her sister has been seeking an extended hospital stay.

On Thursday, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj called the hospital to enquire about the dispute. State Health Minister Deepak Sawant also visited Eman to inspect her medical records. “I saw her progress and reports. The purpose of weight reduction has been achieved by doctors. They have done a good job,” Sawant said, adding that it has been unfair for the patient’s relative to level charges at the doctors over the treatment.

Eman will now be shifted to Burjeel hospital, where Vayalil has agreed to treat her for free, and provide rehabilitation support and treatment of neurological disorders. “They have taken her reports and a team will study them. I cannot afford to keep my sister at home when we have spent two months in improving her health. I am hopeful that in a year, she will be able to walk if the right treatment is given,” Shaimaa (34) said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now