Eman Ahmed to fly to Abu Dhabi today

Eman Ahmed, 36, will be discharged Thursday from Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital after losing 330 kg over three months. The Egyptian weighed 500 kg when she came to Mumbai on February 11. A specially-procured ambulance will take her to the airport to board a special Airbus 300 to Abu Dhabi. A team of nine doctors, nurses and paramedics will accompany her. “Our team has prepared for all logistics. Since normal aircraft have smaller entrances, we have arranged for a special flight. She will be admitted under Burjeel Hospital’s care Thursday,” a spokesperson for VPS Healthcare said.

Eman’s sister, Shaimaa Selim, said they have been promised a year-long treatment at the Abu Dhabi hospital, where doctors will continue her rehabilitation and further weight reduction. Bariatric surgeon Dr Aparna Bhasker said Eman was fit to fly and did not require special preparations for the flight. “She will only need tube feeding as her neck is paralysed due to a brain stroke.’’ An airport coordinator for Eman’s flight said the plane is yet to receive clearance. “There is also paperwork pending that will be finished by Thursday.”

Bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala said they consider reduction of Eman’s weight a success. “Later, when every thing settles down, we will medically document her case. This will be a reference point for obese patients that they can be medically managed.’’ Lakdawala said there were moments during her hospitalisation when he was unsure if she would ever make it back to Egypt. Eman underwent her normal routine on Wednesday with a round of physiotherapy, intake of pills for kidney and seizure control and a sponge bath.

Nurse Grace N, who looked after Eman for three months, said she learnt a few Arabic words to communicate with her like aistayqaz (get up). “Her sister would teach us their language. But mostly I used signs to make her understand.’’ Attendant Jyoti Wadkar said the first thing she will do when she reports to duty on Thursday is to meet her.

