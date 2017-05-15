Eman Ahmed lifted arm for first time in 25 years, but leaky heart can turn fatal: UAE doctors

Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves a hospital in Mumbai, India May 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade) Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves a hospital in Mumbai, India May 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)

Eman Ahmed, who left a Mumbai hospital to continue her weight-loss procedure and other treatments in Abu Dhabi, raised her paralytic right arm for the first time in 25 years. A leakage in her heart could, however, turn fatal for her.

“There is a significant improvement due to the rehabilitation programme . Now she (Eman) is able to raise her right arm against gravity for the first time since she had her first stroke,” Dr El-Shahat, chief medical officer of Burjeel Hospital told Hindustan Times

Eman spent three months in Mumbai for her bariatric surgery before she was transferred to VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi on May 4 for further treatment. The surgery took place in March at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors, after the treatment, claimed the 37-year-old weighed 176 Kilos, reducing at least 300 kilos. Her sister Shaima, however, refuted the claims by posting a video on social media, describing that as “absolute lies” and said Eman was experiencing convulsions as a result of her surgery.

As a child, Eman was diagnosed with elephantiasis, and she suffered a stroke 25 years ago at the age of 11, which left her partially paralysed. She has been suffering from ailments including diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, sleep deprivation and urinary tract issues.

As per reports about her recent improvements, she can lift her right arm, and there is an improvement in Eman’s psychological status as well. There is a significant improvement in her bed sores, severe urinary tract infection and kidney functions, the HT report stated citing her Abu Dabhi doctor.

