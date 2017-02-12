Eman Ahmed, possibly world’s heaviest woman, arrives in Mumbai: Here’s what we know so far

Eman en route Mumbai’s Saifee hospital from the airport (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Eman en route Mumbai’s Saifee hospital from the airport (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Eman Ahmed, believed to be the world’s heaviest woman weighing almost 500 kgs, landed in Mumbai Saturday for her weight-reduction surgery at the Saifee Hospital. Here’s all you need to know about the case:

— Eman was transported from her home in Alexandria to Mumbai on an Egypt Air cargo plane. A specially crafted bed was used to make her seven-hour flight more comfortable. As a precautionary measure, the flight had been furnished with all the equipment needed in case of an emergency such as portable ventilator, portable defibrillator, oxygen cylinders, intubating laryngoscopes and other safety drugs. This is Eman’s first trip out of her home in last 25 years. She was accompanied sister Shaimaa Ahmed.

— At the Mumbai airport, Eman was lifted by a crane from the Egypt Air plane and placed in a special mini truck procured by Saifee hospital, which has constructed a special room with broad doorway and special intensive care unit to house Eman. The truck was followed by an ambulance and a police escort till the hospital.

— The bed-bound woman will be treated by Mumbai-based bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala at the city’s Saifee Hospital. Top officials including Egyptian consulate general Ahmed Khalil were present at the spot until Eman was safely admitted in the hospital. According to the BBC, Lakdawala has also performed weight reduction surgeries on Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Venkaiah Naidu.

— Currently Eman cannot move or walk due to paralysis in right leg and right arm. She reportedly weighed 5 kg at birth and was diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition in which a limb or other body parts swell due to a parasitic infection. In an interview to BBC, Dr Lakdawala said, “They said when she was 11, she had gained immense weight because of which she could not stand up and would crawl. And then she suffered a stroke which left her bedridden and she has not been able to leave home since then.”

— Extensive treatment is slated to continue for next six months including several surgeries. The hospital will be treating Eman for free for both the treatment and surgeries. On December 5, 2016, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala had tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeking help in procuring medical visa for Eman. The foreign minister responded assuring help in the matter.

— The current Guinness record for being the world’s heaviest woman belongs to Pauline Potter of the United States who weighed 292 kg in 2010. If reports about Eman’s weight are true, she would break that record.

