Eman Ahmed, 330kg lighter, starts chewing food

Almost four months after Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed left her home in Alexandria, her mother and niece arrived in Abu Dhabi to meet the 36-year-old who for the first time has started chewing her own food after bariatric surgery in March this year. The ability to swallow food and not rely on tube feeding shows a significant improvement in her rehabilitation procedure. Eman suffers from difficulty in speaking and swallowing functions due to a brain stroke that also left her right side paralysed.

“I am praying to God that she is able to walk one day. She is clearly able to speak out names of our close family members,” says her younger sister Shaimaa Selim.

Eman was admitted in Burjeel hospital earlier this month after her sister sought medical assistance from VPS Healthcare following a clash with Saifee hospital in Mumbai where Eman underwent three month long treatment and a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy surgery.

According to Dr Yassin Al Shahat, chief medical officer at Burjeel hospital, Eman will undergo plastic surgery for redundant skin and corrective surgery for lower limbs deformity as a long term treatment. “She may require a possible aortic valve replacement,” Al Shahat said in a media statement.

She continues to undergo strict diet regime for weight loss although doctors did not divulge her current weight.

Dr Nehad Halawa, head of 20 specialists treating Eman, said that Eman is now able to show some movement in lower limb that she has not displayed in last two years. “She is also able to sit without support for some time. She watches Arabic shows on TV to pass time,” Selim said.

Eman weighed an estimated 500 kgs when she was air lifted from Egypt to India for weight reduction treatment. In three months doctors at Saifee hospital claim her weight dipped to 170 kgs.

Due to constant physiotherapy, her rights limb movements are now gradually improving, Burjeel hospital doctors said.

“Her EEG done on Saturday is normal, and nerve conduction study gives hope for further improvement. Good news is she is eating by herself for last two days,” Al Shahat said in a statement.

According to doctors, Eman’s anti epileptic medication have been modified to advanced drugs as per international guidelines. She suffered a stroke three years ago. In three months in Mumbai she suffered at least eight seizures.

