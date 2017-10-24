Email sparks bomb scare at Rajasthan school

The e-mail, received by the school this morning, sparked a panic and the police were informed, DCP (West) Ashok Gupta said (Google Maps) The e-mail, received by the school this morning, sparked a panic and the police were informed, DCP (West) Ashok Gupta said (Google Maps)

An email claiming multiple bombs kept at a private school here would explode at 12 noon Tuesday caused a major scare and sent the school administration into a tizzy, a top police official said. The e-mail, received by the school this morning, sparked a panic and the police were informed, DCP (West) Ashok Gupta said.

A bomb disposal squad and an emergency response team were immediately rushed to the school premises to evacuate the building and carry out a thorough inspection, DCP Gupta said. “Prima facie, it seems to be a hoax. We have got the premises evacuated. A search was conducted and nothing suspicious was found. We have sent the email for tracing its route,” he added.

