Mumbai: MRVC identifies 32 locations that may get new foot overbridges and subways

BEFORE THE railway audit committee finalises the installation of additional foot overbridges (FOBs) and improved passenger amenities on the suburban rail network, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has identified up to 32 locations across Mumbai to construct additional FOBs and subways. At least 30 locations in the middle sections between two railway stations that witness high occurrences of trespassing are likely to get the additional amenities.

As many as 23 people lost their lives in the stampede on the staircase of the foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway on September 29. The railway ministry had called for formulation of eight multi-disciplinary units to conduct audit of 126 suburban railway stations in the city, which may get the additional passenger amenities.

According to senior officials of the MRVC, officials have narrowed down on 32 locations based on a study by the JJ School of Architecture on trespassing on railway tracks. The study conducted in 2013-14 had identified 131 locations, while the Government Railway Police had identified 174 locations where a high number of cases of trespassing was observed.

“We have identified about six to seven locations on the Western Railway and around 25 on the main line and the harbour line of the Central Railway where these measures can be implemented. We observed that plans of adding passenger amenities were already on at other locations identified in the earlier studies, including the one conducted by JJ School of Architecture. These are likely to get more amenities soon,” said a senior MRVC official.

A foot overbridge is planned for the section between Bandra and Khar railway stations, while an additional pedestrian subway may come up between Thane and Airoli. A pathway and an additional foot overbridge are planned between Diva and Datiwali stations. Sections between Kurla and Vidyavihar, north-end of Ghatkopar railway stations and Nahur station are likely to see additional bridges.

The total cost of the work is estimated to be about Rs 400 crore. “We will adopt the official funding process, which includes consulting the Government of Maharashtra and the Indian Railways to fund these projects. We are still contemplating over the amount to be sought from the World Bank,” said Prabhat Sahai, Chairman and Managing Director, MRVC.

The project that entails improvement of railway infrastructure is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III. The MRVC will also provide funding of Rs 50 crore to both CR and WR to construct boundary walls at the remaining locations identified in the various studies undertaken since 2013.

“Drawings of these plans have been shared with respective railway divisions and zones. We will also provide escalators, elevators in the specific location. We expect to issue a tender before December this year,” added a senior MRVC official.

