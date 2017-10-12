Elphinstone Road station tragedy: Panic, confusion, rain led to stampede, says Railways

Relatives of victims at the KEM Hospital. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Relatives of victims at the KEM Hospital. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The five-member Western Railway committee probing the reasons behind the September 29 stampede at Elphinstone Road station has blamed rain and “confusion” for the 23 deaths.

The committee submitted its report Tuesday night.

“The stampede probe committee concluded that the incident occurred due to a sudden downpour of heavy rains and accumulation of commuters on the foot overbridge and staircase around 10 am on September 29. The situation got further aggravated when a bundle of flowers of a vendor dropped, followed by someone shouting that ‘majha phool padla’ (my flowers fell) and some commuters mistook the word ‘phool’ (flowers) for ‘pull’ (bridge). This may have possibly triggered panic and led to the stampede. The committee also recommended certain short- term and long-term measures for Mumbai suburban stations,” the Railway Board said in its official statement.

Ravinder Bhaker, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, said the incident was caused due to panic and confusion on the bridge, coupled with the rain. “No one can be held responsible for the incident,” he said.

With the probe report also underlining a delay in issuing the tender for a second foot overbridge, the Railway Board has now constituted a high-level committee to inquire into the reasons for the delay. The board will probe why it took 18 months to upload the Notice Inviting Tender for the construction of an overbridge when it was sanctioned in the Railway Budget in March 2016.

The tender floated for the bridge was incidentally uploaded the same day the stampede claimed 23 lives and left 34 passengers injured.

