Elphinstone Road station stampede: Triage method not adopted at station, could have saved some victims, say doctors

Commuters pay homage to victims of the stampede at Elphinstone station on Saturday evening. Ganesh Shirsekar Commuters pay homage to victims of the stampede at Elphinstone station on Saturday evening. Ganesh Shirsekar

On Friday when 39 persons injured in the stampede at Elphinstone Road station bridge were rushed to KEM hospital, doctors treating them said some were gasping for breath when they reached and passed away soon after. While a triage method was adopted at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital to first treat the most critical, it was not adopted at the accident spot. That could have saved some lives, doctors said.

At 10.30 am, Dr Pooja Salgaonkar who was inside a 108 ambulance parked outside Elphinstone Road station saw two elderly people panting. They were among the first of the injured who were able to escape. She checked their blood pressure and gave them water when locals rushed two more injured persons saying there has been an “accident” on the foot over-bridge. Post 10.40 am, the four injured persons were the first to be rushed to KEM hospital in the ambulance. Salgaonkar alerted the 108 emergency medical system, dropped the patients at KEM casualty and returned to the station to get more injured persons out. But the ambulance got stuck in peak hour traffic on Elphinstone bridge. Three other ambulances from F South ward office, Lower Parel and Parel also got held up in the traffic and reached around 11.15 am, official records show.

By the time Salgaonkar reached the station, locals had started removing bodies and injured commuters, holding them by their limbs, and rushing to KEM hospital in taxis.

KEM and Wadia hospitals sent ambulances. “But they were stuck in narrow lanes. Locals didn’t wait, they started coming in taxis,” Dean of KEM, Dr Avinash Supe, said. By the time the para-medics arrived at the spot, a triage seemed impossible.

In her second round, Salgaonkar found a critical patient in a semi-conscious state. He was declared dead at the hospital. If he had been transported in the first round, he might have survived.

Triage is a colour-coding method used during disasters. Patients are labelled on the spot depending on the severity of their condition. The most critical is tagged “red” and needs urgent treatment or might face death. They may be found unconscious and there are possibilities of internal bleeding.

“Yellow” tag indicates patients who need treatment but can wait until “red” ones are treated. Such patients have fractures and other injuries, which may become fatal if unattended for long. Those tagged “green” have minor injuries and can wait for a few hours to get treated.

Deceased persons are tagged “black” and are dealt with at the end and so are others with little chance of survival.

“When locals see an injured walking and talking but bleeding, they think he needs immediate medical attention and take him to the hospital first. Although it is done with a good intention, an unconscious person who is more critical might be left behind,” said a medical officer.

There were no triage tags available on Friday as mandated under disaster management department. While a triage method was required at the accident site, it could only be adopted at KEM hospital. “We kept the dead in a separate corridor in a dignified manner for identification. Doctors admitted the most critical to the intensive care unit. Others with fractures and minor injuries were taken to the casualty ward,” Supe said.

The 26/11 terror attacks had put into perspective what “emergency” and “mass casualties” meant for hospitals and how well-equipped public facilities were to handle such incidents. After the attacks, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Plan, prepared by the government of Maharashtra, had outlined the need for an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Act. A system of triage is discussed under it. But it is still under process, a state health department official said.

On Friday, while inter-department co-ordination was in place, it was delayed for trying to control traffic. Data from 108 ambulance service suggests that a call was made to the traffic control room to hold up traffic for ambulances to pass. But a green corridor could only be created by 11.20 am, almost an hour after the stampede. By then, most injured had already been taken to the hospital with help of different means of transport.

“We pressed nine ambulances into service and treated 10 persons inside the ambulance with oxygen support and primary stabilisation,” said Mumbai district manager for 108 ambulance, Dr Amol Pandit. Ambulances were called from Mahalaxmi, F South ward office, Lower Parel, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Wadala and Byculla.

Paramedics claim that the biggest challenge was to access roads at the peak hours and convince the people to shift the most critical patients first. “When injured are held by their limbs and rushed somewhere, spinal injuries might worsen and lead to paralysis. It is difficult for doctors to deal with the crowd. Education is important among the public to allow paramedics to arrive,” said Dr Satish Pawar, director at the Directorate of Health Services.

International disaster standards mandate an ambulance should arrive at an accident site within eight minutes. In India, EMS guidelines have stretched the time frame to 30 minutes. In Canada, helicopters, boats and vehicles are deputed to reach within 8 minutes of a disaster. The country’s is considered to have one of the best disaster responses globally.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App