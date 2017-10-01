Elphinstone Road Station stampede: Time to look beyond Mumbai to depopulate it, says Mckinsey report

Funeral of Teresa Fernandes, who was killed in Friday’s stampede, at Portuguese Church in Dadar on Saturday. Ganesh Tendulkar Funeral of Teresa Fernandes, who was killed in Friday’s stampede, at Portuguese Church in Dadar on Saturday. Ganesh Tendulkar

MUMBAI is already bursting at its seams with high congestion levels burdening infrastructure facilities and quality of services. But this does not stop seven lakh people from travelling to Mumbai every day from the surrounding areas for work. This is because of the fact that the other cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continue to depend on Mumbai, the mother city, for economic activities. A Mckinsey Global Report, titled India’s Urban Awakening, had called for a different design and development model for future growth of the region to help depopulate the commercial capital.

It had advocated ceasing of investments in Mumbai for its future needs, while focussing on development of growth engines in other cities in the region.

The report, which had projected a rapid pace of urbanisation in the region till 2030, had faulted the government for failing to spur economic activity in Mumbai’s satellite townships.

The report was presented in 2010. While the Maharashtra government has since drawn up plans for designing growth centres in Kalyan, Dombivali, Raigad, and Thane, these plans are yet to see the light of the day. To some extent, Navi Mumbai has been able to create jobs within the city.

Back in 2010, the Mckinsey report had projected the need for an investment of 9.83 lakh crore for future growth and coping with the rise in population till 2030. The report has called for disincentivising future investment in Mumbai to push economic development in the other regions of the urban agglomeration.

