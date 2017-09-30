Elphinstone road station stampede: Why do we need terrorists, our Railway is enough to kill people, says Raj Thackeray

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

A day after at least 22 people were killed and over 30 injured in a stampede at a footover bridge at Elphinstone Road railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday blamed the Indian Railways for the deaths. Addressing a press conference in the Mumbai, Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI, “Why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? It seems our own Railway is enough to kill people,” Thackeray said. He further questioned the Railway’s response to the incident. “It is not the first time that it rained in Mumbai. They (Railway) say it happened due to rains?” he said.

Raj Thackeray further warned the authorities that the construction of the entire ecosystem of Bullet trains will not be allowed until there is an improvement in the present infrastructure. “Until present infrastructure of local railways is made better, not a single brick will be allowed to be placed for Bullet train in Mumbai,” Thackeray said.

He also issued a deadline to the Railways Ministry to weed out illegal hawkers from station bridges. “We will give a deadline to throw out illegal hawkers from station bridges. If it is not complied with then we’ll act on our own,” he said. “List of issues related to Mumbai Local will be given to Railway on October 5 with a deadline. If things don’t get better, we will see to it,” he added.

The MNS leader said that he will conduct a demonstration outside the Western Railway Headquarters on October 5. “On 5th October I will lead a Morcha to Western railway HQ at Churchgate and ask them questions about their infrastructure,” he said.

At least 22 people were killed while 37 others were injured in a stampede at a footover bridge linking Elphinstone Road Railway station to Parel suburban railway station at around 11 am on Friday. The incident triggered an outcry over negligence by the Railway authorities with the opposition parties blaming the state and central government for failing to fulfil basic requirements of the public.

