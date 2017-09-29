Elphinstone road station stampede: President Ram Nath Kovind to CM Devendra Fadnavis — here are the reactions

Elphinstone road station stampede: At least 22 people have died and 37 others have injured. Nirmal Harindran Elphinstone road station stampede: At least 22 people have died and 37 others have injured. Nirmal Harindran

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed his condolences after at least 22 people were killed and several other were injured following a rush hour stampede on a foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railways stations in Mumbai. In a tweet, the President said that he is “anguished” by the loss of lives. “Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured,” President Kovind said. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his grief. In a tweet, he said, “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their dear ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, “My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured. Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. @PiyushGoyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation & ensuring all assistance,” he said. Read Live updates

Speaking to reporters, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region, S Jayakumar said the stampede was a result of rain and overcrowding. The incident evoked strong reaction from opposition parties as well as Mumbaikars, who expressed frustration at the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the lives of people.



Congress President Sonia Gandhi described the tragedy as “a man-made disaster”. She further expressed her concerns over the rail safety. Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, “Such accidents could have been avoided had there been proper planning and concern for safety.” She has also asked the Regional and Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress workers to contribute in providing assistance to the families of the bereaved.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed the government for working towards developing “bullet trains” but being unable to provide basic amenities to public. In a tweet, Surjewala said, “Terrible tragedy at Elphinstone. My condolences to the family of the deceased. Govt talking of Bullet Trains but basic facilities missing,” he said.

NCP also criticised the government on its “negligence” and went on to demand an enquiry over the incident. In a series of tweet, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik expressed his condolences over the deaths. Describing the incident as “another case of negligence”, Malik said, “My condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones in the Elphinstone Railway station Mumbai stampede. Another case of negligence & compromise of commuters safety by Railways at Mumbai Elphinstone Railway station,” he wrote.



He went on to sought an enquiry into the incident, and said action must be taken against those responsible. “Inquiry should be instituted immediately & action must be taken against those responsible for this tragedy,” he said. He further asked the government to announce compensation for the victims of the tragedy.

.@RailMinIndia @WesternRly this is parel / elphinston bridge. We heard People died due to stampede ? Good returns of my tax! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Yj0tySttCo — Chirag Joshi (@chiragmjoshi) September 29, 2017

NCP leader further went on to criticise Central government for “neglecting” Mumbai local railways. “70 lakh commuters use Mumbai local Railway, everyday, previous govt upgraded it under MUTP 1 & MUTP 2 but NDA govt has neglected it completely,” he said. “Enough is enough now, consistent cases of railway accidents & compromise of commuters safety has led to deaths, a case of culpable homicide should be registered against @RailMinIndia & @PiyushGoyal,” he said. Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhary also slammed BJP and said, “Govt not able to provide basic facilities&services at stations but dreams of bullet trains.

Chief Minister Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who reached Mumbai to take a stock of the situation expressed his condolences on the incident. In a series of tweet, Goyal said, “Just landed in Mumbai. Deeply grieved at tragic loss of innocent lives due to an unfortunate stampede at Elphinstone Road foot over bridge. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.”



He added that he has orded a high level enquiry into the incident. “Have ordered a high level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer, Western Railways,” he said.

#WATCH: Local voices concerns after death of 22 ppl in stampede at Elphinstone railway station’s foot over bridge in Mumbai #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/xygnf4uX9N — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is “saddended and shocked” after hearing about the tragedy at Elphinstone Railway station. In a series of tweet, Fadnavis said, “My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and got affected.” He went on to announce Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the victims in the tragedy. “Rs 5 lakh announced for the next of the kins of deceased and all the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by GoM,” he said. He further said that strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible.

