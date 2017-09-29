Only in Express
Elphinstone Road station stampede: Let PM Modi handle the Railways and prove himself, says Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik

Elphinstone Road station stampede: "The portfolio of railways should be taken over by Modi who always boasts of his efficacy and goes on giving lectures to even world leaders... and prove himself," Shantaram Naik said

By: PTI | Panaji | Updated: September 29, 2017 10:30 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take over the railway ministry as he “boasts of his efficacy” and prove himself, Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik said on Friday. His comments come after a massive crowd of morning commuters stampeded on the stairwell of a narrow footbridge linking two railways stations in Mumbai today, leaving at least 22 people dead and more than 30 injured.

“The portfolio of railways should be taken over by Modi who always boasts of his efficacy and goes on giving lectures to even world leaders… and prove himself,” Naik said in a statement.

“If Modi takes over the Railways, he will have to judge himself on merits and resign as prime minister if any major railway tragedy takes place,” it said.

The Congress leader added, “Since his disastrous policies of demonetisation and GST mismanagement have not made any impact on his mind, at least now, let him handle the Railways and prove himself.”

