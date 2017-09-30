Elphinstone road station stampede: Hours later, kin of victims rush to collect lost items

A relative of a stampede victim grieves at a hospital in Mumbai, India September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui A relative of a stampede victim grieves at a hospital in Mumbai, India September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

THE ELPHINSTONE ROAD station on the Western Railway (WR) witnessed 22 deaths on Friday after a stampede took place on the staircase of the foot overbridge that connects it to Parel on the Central Railway (CR). For almost three hours after the incident, teams of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) guarded the movement of passengers on the common bridge.

Senior railway officials on the WR said they were continuously receiving calls from commuters, while helpdesks set up on the platforms were also flooded with inquiries.

Relatives of the victims who had misplaced their belongings were also rushing to the station to collect the items, they added.

Karan Joshi from the special squad appointed for the helpline number said, “The helpline desk witnessed 30 calls till 6 pm from commuters wanting to inquire about the incident. Commuters were equally eager to get information about friends or relatives who were a regular at the station and could not be contacted.”

However, officials added that things came back to normalcy at the station afternoon.

Until evening, stains of blood could be seen on the steps and tin sheets of the foot overbridge, which had witnessed the stampede. Commuters entering the station after the incident stopped at the site to take stock of what had transpired earlier in the day.

The booking office near the north-bound staircase of the bridge had turned into a “lost and found” centre for the families of the victims. Few GRP officials guarded the belongings of the victims, which included bags, plastic bottles and mobile phones.

A senior GRP official guarding the spot said, “Of the total 30 bags we received, only seven people have returned to the spot to claim their bags. We were careful to ensure that we verify the person who comes to claim an item.”

Ticket booking officials claimed they were also witnesses to the accident, as they were in immediate proximity to the accident site. However, they preferred to keep indoors to guard the cash in the office. A booking clerk said, “We are still in a state of shock. We have seen volumes of crowd at the bridge but would have never imagined these many deaths on a railway premises due to crowd…”

Meanwhile, train services on the WR continued to remain late in the later hours of the day. Many train services, in both north and southbound directions on the WR, were cancelled.

Raj Bhadre, another commuter, added, “In an unusual site, motormen made announcements, asking commuters to slowly board the locals. For an hour, at least, erroneous stoppage of locals from the earmarked locations created confusion among commuters.”

Station officials rushed to escort victims to the hospital. Extra staff from nearby stations had to be called to continue operations, they added.

