Elphinstone Road Station stampede: Foot overbridges mandatory at all stations, says Piyush Goyal

At the Elphinstone Road station foot overbridge on Saturday morning. Nirmal Harindran

ON A day another person succumbed to injuries received in Friday’s stampede at the foot overbridge (FOB) in Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road, raising the toll to 23, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that FOBs, which were earlier considered a passenger “amenity”, will now be “mandatory” for all railway stations in the country.

He said that all FOBs, platforms and pathways at railway stations will be treated with highest priority by Indian Railways.

For the next 18 months, all zonal general managers would be allowed to seek sanctions for safety-related issues to be approved by the Financial Commissioner (FC) within 15 days of the query, it was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the minister. The meeting at WR headquarters in Churchgate had members of the Railway Board and senior officials of Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways (WR).

Goyal directed immediate steps to be taken to review safety measures in Mumbai suburban railways, as well as the entire Indian Railways network. “We are turning a 150-year-old convention on its head. Hereafter, FOBs will be deemed mandatory, not a passenger amenity. To eliminate bureaucracy and delays, I have empowered GMs to spend whatever is necessary on safety,” Goyal said in the meeting.

According to senior railway officials, until now only the first FOB at a railway station was considered essential, and all subsequent ones clubbed under “passenger amenity”.

The directives of the meeting call for improving the condition and providing additional FOBs at stations that require them.

Additional escalators for stations in Mumabi that handle a large number of passengers will be finalised within 15 days, it was decided.

A similar exercise will be carried out for stations that handle large passenger footfall across India. Additional 75 stations across the country will get station directors “who are bright”, an official said.

Goyal also said that eight or nine multidisciplinary teams will visit all 126 railway stations in Mumbai and inspect terminus in the next seven days and submit a detailed report. The teams will include officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and the police. Decision on construction of subway grounds at A1 and A category stations across the country would also be taken within the next one month.

Goyal directed putting up CCTV cameras in all suburban services electric multiple unit (EMU) coaches in Mumbai

area, with the feed given to the train’s guard. “This will be done in the next 15 months,” according to the minister.

The minister also changed the present criteria for categorisation of stations based on their revenue-generating capacity.

The categorisation decides the amount each station would receive for upgrading passenger amenities and its appearance. From now, stations will be categorised on the basis of footfalls and revenues.

“This will allow stations such as Nalasopara, Ghatkopar and others, which may not produce significant passenger revenue, to avail more passenger amenities, including platform covers and FOBs,” a senior official said.

Forty railway yards across India will be upgraded with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, including the eight yards in the Mumbai region, it was decided.

