Uddhav Thackeray targets PM Narendra Modi’s bullet train

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the city needs basic railway infrastructure than the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. In his Dussehra rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park, Thackeray accused the BJP of crushing the common people under the weight of its bullet train dream.

Almost 24 hours after the Mumbai stampede, Thackeray said, “Instead of bullet train, we need basic railway infrastructure in the city. Has anybody asked for the bullet train? For your dreams, you have crushed the dreams of common people. What is the need of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train?… the bullet train is a free snake. Who will nurture it,” he said.

Taking aim at demonestisation, GST and the farm crisis, he said, “There is complete chaos in governance. The government has not given anything to any section of the society. It has given only trouble to people,” he said, adding that “the government was against women, workers, farmers and all others….”

Slamming the BJP over the price rise, Thackeray dared Modi to control the prices of five essential commodities in the rest of his tenure in the government. “During the 1995 Sena-BJP government, we had promised to control price of essential commodities and did so. If there is equal tax in country, the why can’t we have the equal fuel prices?” asked Thackeray.

He attacked the BJP for BHU incident, beef ban, demonetisation, Vande Mataram issue, Hindutva and notices being served to people for criticising it on social media. “The girl students were beaten up for no fault of theirs. This is not our Hindutva. While there is a beef ban in Maharashtra, the BJP leaders in Goa are saying they will import beef in case of shortage. Then, what’s the BJP’s stand on it? We don’t need such kind of Hindutva tokenism,” said Thackeray, asking the BJP whether it has changed the definition of Hindutva after coming to power. The Sena follows hard Hindutva of Veer Saravkar, he asserted.

The Sena leader said the demonestisation may have been good but its implementation failed and rendered 15 lakh jobless. It was detrimental toe economic growth of the nation, he said.

However, Thackeray put an end to the widespread speculation of Sena quitting the government stating that he doesn’t need “muhurts” (auspicious timing) to take such decisions. “We can take a decision in a moment.”

Uddhav said the party is in power to keep a check on the government. “We are in the government for the people. We never sought anything for ourselves and will continue to do so,” he added.

