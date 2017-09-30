Elphinstone road stampede: Maharashtra govt to probe incident, affix accountability

CM Devendra Fadnavis at KEM Hospital. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) CM Devendra Fadnavis at KEM Hospital. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A thorough investigation would be conducted and accountability fixed in the stampede at Elphinstone Road station, the Maharashtra government said on Friday, while announcing Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. It also said all expenditure incurred for treatment of the injured would be borne by the state government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock at the incident. “I am extremely saddened and shocked by the tragic stampede at the foot overbridge at Elphinstone railway station. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones,” he said. The state government, in coordination with the Union Railway Ministry, will conduct a thorough investigation, fix accountability, and take action, he added. The state government will work with the railways to evolve a mechanism to ensure such incidents are not repeated again, Fadnavis said.

He was in Singapore on an official tour when the incident took place. He directed the Chief Secretary, Sumit Mulik, and Police Commissioner, Dattatray Padsalgikar, to personally organise and ensure that all assistance is provided to the families of the deceased and those hospitalised.

