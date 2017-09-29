Elphinstone stampede: A look at past incidents in India

Elphinstone road railway station tragedy: At least 22 people died, while 37 others were injured. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran Elphinstone road railway station tragedy: At least 22 people died, while 37 others were injured. Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran

At least 22 people died while 37 others were injured after a stampede broke out on a foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in Mumbai at around 11 am Friday morning. In a statement, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region, S Jayakumar said that the incident was a result of rain and overcrowding. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, expressed his condolence over the incident. “My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured,” he said.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who was on his way to Mumbai for an event ordered an enquiry into the incident. In a tweet, Goyal wrote, “Have ordered a high level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer, Western Railways.” Read Live Updates

Here is a list of stampedes in the country that have caused loss of lives:

Varanasi, October 2016

A stampede at Rajghat bridge between Varanasi and Chandauli led to the deaths of at least 19 people on October 15, 2016. The incident took place when thousands of followers of Jai Gurudev were on their way to Domri village on the banks of Ganga to take part in the two-day camp.

Lucknow, October 2016

At least two women were killed and 21 others were injured in a stampede on October 10, 2016 at the main gate of Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal after BSP Chief Mayawati addressed a huge gathering to mark tenth death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram. The stampede brokeo out when the people were leaving the venue after Mayawati’s speech.

Murshidabad, August 2016

At least two people were killed while over 20 others were injured in a stampede after a fire broke out in Murshidabad Medical College on August 28, 2016. Both the deceased, who died in the stampede, were part of the nursing staff. The stampede broke out as people tried to escape from the fire.

Kollam, February 2016

Four people in Tamil Nadu died after drowning as a stampede broke out in Tiruvannamalai temple in Kollam on February 8, 2016. Thousands of pilgrims had gathered to join the priests, who were surging towards the temple pond as part of ‘Mahodhaya Punniya Kalatheeravari’, an auspicious day ritual that occurs only once in 30 years. According to officials, the stampede broke out as the authorities failed to estimate the total number of pilgrims before hand.

Patna, October 2014

At least 32 people died in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna after a huge crowd gathered to witness a Dussehra event on October 4, 2014. The stampede ensued as the crowd was returning after watching the Dussehra event where effigies of Raavan were burnt.

Madhya Pradesh, October 2013

At least 115 people died while 110 were injured at a stampede on a bridge near the Ratangarh Mata Temple in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh. The stampede had occurred after nearly 26000 devotees thronged the bridge as rumours started making rounds that the bridge may collapse.

