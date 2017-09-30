Elphinstone Road station stampede LIVE updates: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Elphinstone Road Railway station Live updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered an enquiry into the incident. Nirmal Harindran. Elphinstone Road Railway station Live updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered an enquiry into the incident. Nirmal Harindran.

At least 22 people were killed while 37 others were injured in a stampede at a footover bridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations in Mumbai at around 11 am on Friday morning. Speaking to reporters, police officials said the rainfall and overcrowding led to stampede. The incident brought massive flak to the ruling government in the state, with the opposition leaders blaming state and central government’s neglect leading up to the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday night reached KEM hospital where the injured victims from the stampede at Elphinstone Road Railway station, were brought for treatment. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, the Chief Minister described the incident as a “sad and serious” incident. He further promised an enquiry into the incident. “It was a very sad and a serious incident. An inquiry will be done into the incident,” he said.

He further said that an audit of footover bridge at the Elphinstone Road statiion has been initiated to prevent future incidents.

10:00 am: KEM hospital in Mumbai hospital tending to the victims of the Elphinstone Road station stampede has received flak for showing “insenstivity” after the bodies were marked with numbers on forehad and their pictures were put up for public display. According to the hospital officials, the measure was taken to “avoid chaos”, news agency PTI reported. They further added that images of the victims were put up on a flex board to start the process of identification. The officials further said that it would have been a “big mental trauma to make the relatives see all 22 bodies” for identification. In a statement to the press, Dr Harish Pathak, head of the forensic science department of the KEM hospital said, “It would have become a chaotic and hectic exercise.” He further added: “Hence, we took photographs of all the bodies, numbered them and displayed them to the relatives on a laptop screen”. Describing the criticism as “unjustified”, the statement added that the menthod adopted by the hospital was for “speedy, honourable and smooth identification” of the victims.

9:30 am: Life gets back to normal at elphinstone station Commuters light candles paying homage to victims of stampede. Watch images below:

9:00 am: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat who was attending Vijaydashmi festivities in Nagpur expressed his condolences over the incident. “Deeply saddened by incident which occurred yesterday. My condolences to families of those who lost their lives,” he said.

